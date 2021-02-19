Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.90-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.85 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,677. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,950. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

