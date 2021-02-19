Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE WBK opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 76,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westpac Banking (WBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.