Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

