Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,180 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASA opened at $20.19 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

