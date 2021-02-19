Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.62. 814,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 633,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

WLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.