WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report sales of $285.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.30 million and the lowest is $285.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $283.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

WOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

WOW traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 384,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,236. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

