WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Up 6.3%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.74. 779,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 337,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

