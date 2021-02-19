William Blair Comments on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Shares of MEDP opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $177.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average is $129.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

