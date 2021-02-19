William Staples Sells 3,894 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in New Relic by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 113,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in New Relic by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.