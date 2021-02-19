Wingstop Inc. (WING) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Wingstop has raised its dividend payment by 257.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.59. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

