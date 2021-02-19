Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $165.99, but opened at $153.19. Wingstop shares last traded at $137.86, with a volume of 29,413 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,687,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,118,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 145.32, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.59.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

