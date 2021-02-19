WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.34. Approximately 386,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 169,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEDJ. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

