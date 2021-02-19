WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.57

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.57 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 29.24 ($0.38). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 28.98 ($0.38), with a volume of 206,454 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.57.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.