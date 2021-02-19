WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.57

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.57 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 29.24 ($0.38). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 28.98 ($0.38), with a volume of 206,454 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.57.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES)
WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.
