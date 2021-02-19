Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $843,318.60

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $843,318.60 and approximately $79,675.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,500.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,933.53 or 0.03483785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.27 or 0.00418497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $713.31 or 0.01285217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.10 or 0.00502874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $239.76 or 0.00431991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00321523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

