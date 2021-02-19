Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) shares rose 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.11. Approximately 248,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 245,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

WOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 23.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

