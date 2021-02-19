Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $315.55 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 64.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $315.55 or 0.00565272 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 133.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.00560411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00082761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00403732 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,229,016 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

