X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Up 9.5%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shot up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.49. 159,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 175,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $239.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.

X Financial Company Profile (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

