Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,356 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 75,306 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Xilinx worth $62,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after buying an additional 367,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,209,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after buying an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX opened at $137.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.