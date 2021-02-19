XML Financial LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

