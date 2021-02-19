XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,145 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

