XML Financial LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in 3M by 167.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 28.9% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

NYSE MMM opened at $180.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

