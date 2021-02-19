XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.