XML Financial LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

UAL stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

