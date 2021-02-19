Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Shares Down 0.3%

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.21. 3,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.

