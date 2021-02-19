Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 14th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Xylem by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

