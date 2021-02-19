Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $202,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

