Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $218,000 in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $840,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,989 shares of company stock worth $14,676,415. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.