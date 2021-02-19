Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,716 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 103.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55,477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 214.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 23.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

