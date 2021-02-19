Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ResMed by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,780 shares of company stock worth $4,155,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

