Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $20,394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

WH stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

