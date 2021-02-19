Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,712 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 213,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

