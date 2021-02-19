YETI (NYSE:YETI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. YETI has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,879,823. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,886 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after buying an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after buying an additional 547,310 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

