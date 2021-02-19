Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post $15.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.57 million and the highest is $19.68 million. Affimed posted sales of $4.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $37.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $41.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.72 million, with estimates ranging from $33.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 1,415,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,423. The firm has a market cap of $533.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

