Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post $36.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.19 million and the lowest is $33.40 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $35.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $195.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $202.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $561.46 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 515,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,803. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

