Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

COP opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.