Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $4.52 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $8.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $26.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.42 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

