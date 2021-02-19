Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $588.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report sales of $588.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.97 million and the lowest is $529.54 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $682.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.19.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.