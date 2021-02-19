Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Maximus posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MMS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $84.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Maximus by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

