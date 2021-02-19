Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $8.95 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $18.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $31.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.16 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,007. The firm has a market cap of $471.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

