Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.62 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wayfair.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.31.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,234.9% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $20.83 on Friday, hitting $292.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,429. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.13.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

