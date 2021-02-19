Zacks: Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post -$2.89 EPS

Brokerages forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the lowest is ($4.30). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($12.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.29) to ($11.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($13.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover argenx.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGX. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth $509,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of argenx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.56. 2,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.37.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

