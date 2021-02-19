Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDK. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. 665,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,756. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

