Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Cimpress reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

