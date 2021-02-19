Zacks: Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $90,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $150,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.58 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $2.46 on Friday. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 and sold 934,763 shares worth $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

