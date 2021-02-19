Zacks: Analysts Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce $839.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $911.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.80 million. Quidel posted sales of $174.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Quidel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quidel stock traded down $27.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.10 and its 200 day moving average is $216.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.