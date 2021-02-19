Zacks: Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.30. Woodward posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,527 shares of company stock worth $20,941,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $115.82. The company had a trading volume of 271,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,623. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

