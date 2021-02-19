Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total transaction of $1,113,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,524 shares of company stock worth $18,118,505 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $13.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.94. The company had a trading volume of 477,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,157. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.82. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $494.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

