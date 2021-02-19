Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.