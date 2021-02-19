Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report sales of $261.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $238.70 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $196.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $996.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

NYSE:CPE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 2,088,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.