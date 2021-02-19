Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $143.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,834. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $1,535,830.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,626,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,186 shares of company stock worth $6,969,420 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

